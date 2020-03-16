Liger Trailer out! Vijay Devarakonda starrer is a complete action 'masala' entertainer

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie of Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda titled Liger has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. We have seen many pictures and BTS glimpses coming directly from the sets, which were floating on social media and made the fans more curious about the movie.

The movie has also been the talk of the town because of Mike Tyson. Fans are excited to see the legend in the movie. The makers finally launched the trailer today at the press conference held in Hyderabad.

Here is the trailer

About the Trailer

As we can see, the trailer begins with the introduction of the character of Vijay Devarakonda who is addressed as the mixed breed of lion and tiger as he is a fighter. The latter portion of the trailer has glimpses of his journey with the backdrop of a love story with Ananya Panday. Going by trailer, it seems like it is about the ups and downs of his life and the challenges he will face in his life.

Expectations from the movie

Going by trailer, we can say that the movie will be high on BGM and music. Earlier we have seen the Great music in the song Akdi Pakdi and now the trailer has given some amazing BGM which promises that the movie will be high on music which will definitely enhance your movie viewing experience. No doubt the actor Vijay Devarakonda who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with this movie is back with one more never seen before avatar which is of Liger. This combination of lion and tiger is indeed creating excitement among moviegoers. Ever since there was the news of Mike Tyson being part of the movie, we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the battle between Vijay Devarakonda and Mike Tyson in the movie. Also, the chemistry between Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda has already been the talk of the town and we look forward to seeing more in the movie.

The cast of the movie

The movie Liger is directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, the film is co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular MMA fighter boxer alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles. American boxer Mike Tyson plays an extended cameo, thus making his acting debut in Indian cinema.

Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022.

