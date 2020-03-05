Likee and Baaghi 3 join hands to promote Tiger Shroff's latest action- thriller

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering short video creation platform from Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pte. Ltd, has collaborated with Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited movie Baaghi 3, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani. With the third edition of Baaghi franchise, Tiger is back to fight his greatest battle.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment & Fox Star Studios, the action thriller has been helmed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. The storyline of the movie revolves around Tiger Shroff, who is out to protect his cop brother, a docile character played by Riteish Deshmukh.

The film also features recreated version of chartbuster song ‘Dus Bahaane’ and a remixed version of yesteryear dance number ‘Bhankas’. As part of the collaboration, Likeers are invited to perform on songs and dialogues of the film, and share their videos with #Baaghi3. The Likeers can display their dancing skills on the songs and make their videos interesting by using video stickers and features such as ‘superme’ and ‘face magic’. Creators of the best videos will be awarded 10 tickets/BookMyShow coupons. Top 10 Likeers will also get a chance to feature in a Meet & Greet group photo with the movie stars.

Speaking about the collaboration, Likee spokesperson Mr Mike Ong said, “We are thrilled to partner with Baaghi 3 movie as one of their digital partners. As India's most popular youth-oriented platform, Likee will enable the promoters to amplify their reach among the right set of audience - young movie enthusiasts. Over a few months, Likee has been able to forge a deep connection with movies and music production houses to create high-impact campaigns that attract online users in high numbers. We aim to continue being the most favourable and most preferred platform to connect brands, production houses and online users like never before.”

Baaghi 3 is the latest movie to have collaborated with Likee, which has in the recent past promoted blockbusters like Dabangg 3, Housefull 4, Chhichhore and Panipat, among others. This collaboration further substantiates Likee’s commitment to provide content that's in sync with the preferences of youth in India.