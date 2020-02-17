Lisa Haydon welcomes her new-born son Leo

MUMBAI: Actress Lisa Haydon has become a proud mother for the second time. She along with her husband Dino Lalvani recently welcomed a new born into the family.
Announcing the arrival of the little Leo in her life, Lisa on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her first child Zack with his brother Leo.
"This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo Zack' #Brothers. And my forever valentine- Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution," Lisa wrote.
Lisa, who is known for her roles in movies like "Queen" and "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016.
