Lisa Mishra, Akhil collaborate on new song 'Rondi Akhiyan'

02 Feb 2020

"Humsafar" fame singer Akhil Sachdeva has come up with a new song "Rondi Akhiyan", which also features the voice of singer Lisa Mishra. The melodious track is from season 3 of ALTBalajis show "Dil Hi Toh Hai"

"'Rondi Akhiyan' has my soul and I am sure that everyone will relate to what the song is trying to emote. The song depicts the pain that everyone goes through at some point in their life. I am so glad and proud of the fact that I could deliver this for Ekta Kapoor's 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'.

"I remember she wanted a melody that expresses pain and heartbreak and I personally believe that it's probably the best song that I have ever written. I have also got Lisa to sing the female version. It's a very special song for me and I am glad that everyone in the team are already in love with it," Akhil said.

Sharing the song's link, Lisa, who is best known for crooning to the reprised version of "Tareefan" from "Veere Di Wedding", took to Instagram and wrote: "Few times songs like this come my way, but we did a beautiful track."

