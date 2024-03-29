Listen Now! Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik joins forces with Lost Stories and Ananya Birla for ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:13
movie_image: 
Armaan Malik

MUMBAI : After recently stunning the audience with his surprise performance alongside American music producer and DJ Marshmello at his Mumbai concert and unveiling his new collaboration with the artist, Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik is set to dominate music charts once again with his new song titled ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ from the movie ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. An exciting collaboration between Armaan Malik, Lost Stories and Ananya Birla, the song offers a fun romantic musical treat for all Armaan Malik fans out there. While the musician is widely admired for his singles and albums, audiences eagerly await Armaan’s film tracks as well, owing to his musical talent.

Speaking of ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’, the song has been composed by Lost Stories, sung by Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla and penned by Kunaal Vermaa under the Panorama Music label. Out on all streaming platforms and available to watch on YouTube, ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ has opened to a heartwarming response from netizens all across, showering love on Malik’s voice and its peppy beats and romantic vibe. 

Check out the song here:

Sharing his thoughts on the song, Armaan Malik said, “‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ is a breezy new-age love song and I had a great time collaborating with talented artists and lyricists like Lost Stories, Ananya Birla and Kunaal Vermaa. It’s refreshing and fun and I’m excited to see everyone’s response to the song. It’s a perfect summer love song!”

Later, Armaan Malik posted the song on his social media handle saying, “out now! #JazbaatiHaiDil”

(Plugin screenshot)

Meanwhile, Armaan Malik had also joined English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in his recently held Mumbai Concert and blew the crowd away with his performance during the show.

Armaan Malik Ananya Birla Jazbaati Hai Dil’ ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Kunaal Vermaa  TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 15:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: QUEST! DJ gets closer to finding the real culprit
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: BIG TWIST! Pushpa called to the stand for interrogation
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey SPOILER: DISRESPECTFUL! Kittu’s rude behaviour towards Dakku
MUMBAI: An Indian sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey had its premiere on Sony SAB. This is a follow-up to...
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: PAINFUL! Dhruv screams in pain
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Sonu Sood comes out in support of Hardik Pandya for getting teased during IPL: We should respect our players
MUMBAI : Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood came out in support of Hardik Pandya, who has been on the receiving end of the...
Mannara Chopra’s MOST GOOGLED questions; here are the answers to all about the Birthday Girl!
MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17 and this because her game was loved by...
Recent Stories
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood comes out in support of Hardik Pandya for getting teased during IPL: We should respect our players
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik Aaryan take over the social media with storm! The fans started trending "Chandu Nahi Champion Hain Main" dialouge from Chandu Champion
Arshad Warsi
5 Hilarious Roles of Arshad Warsi that Ticked Our Funny Bone
Godzilla
Crew, Patna Shuklla, Godzilla x Kong and other content to watch this week
kriti sanon
Crew: Kriti Sanon is sure to slay with her GORGEOUS look from her latest photo shoot
pulkit
Pulkit Samrat breaks stereotype with his PEHLI RASOI
Swatantrya
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar box office day 7: Randeep Hooda's movie continues to hold decent grip