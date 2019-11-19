News

Little Hrithik Roshan’s killer dance moves; watch the throwback video

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan has a crazy fan following. The actor, who made his debut in 2000 with Kaho Na...Pyaar Hai, has been winning hearts with his good looks, acting chops and amazing dance skills.

The actor’s latest project is WAR and once again his dance performance in the film captivated the audience. From his excellent acting skills to his impeccable dance moves, in the songs Ghungroo sharing screen space with Vaani Kapoor and Jai Jai Shivshankar where he grooved with Tiger Shroff. And now, a major throwback video of the actor has hit the internet which has been shared by none other than Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan. The actor’s mother, taking to her Instagram handle shared a video of Hrithik just killing it with his dance moves, during his childhood. 

Though a little blurry, while the video starts with a girl dressed in white breaking into some dance moves, followed by that, comes in the frame little Hrithik, taking over the stage and instantly becomes the wedding videographer’s favourite, he ends up capturing only the actor. Not being bothered by presence of many others around, Hrithik kills it with some solid dances moves. The actor is seen dressed in a blue shirt paired with white bottoms. Pinkie captioned this post as, “#onecapturedmoments”

