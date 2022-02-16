'Lock Upp' team, Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut reaches Gurudwara Bangla Sahib for the blessing

MUMBAI: Content Czarina Ekta Kapoor and Queen Kangana Ranaut are much in talks for their upcoming fearless reality show 'Lock Upp'. It is going to be one of its kind reality show the audience will encounter after a long time. The producer Ekta Kapoor and host Kangana Ranaut reaches Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to take the blessings along with the team.

The entrepreneur lady Ekta Kapoor has always introduced something new and unique content to the Indian television Industry. And now, she is ready with a bang on reality show of this age, 'Lock Upp'. The show will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut. The team is leaving no chance to put forward their best with the show. To ensure a successful release of the show, the team visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi to take the blessings. Post that the team will be launching the trailer of the show.

The show is all set to premiere on 27th February 2022. ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. Stay tuned to ALTBalaji & MX Player for more updates on the show.