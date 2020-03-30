News

Lockdown dairies: It's kitchen time for Deepika Padukone

30 Mar 2020 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: After working out and wardrobe cleaning, actress Deepika Padukone is now utilising all the free time to organise her kitchen during coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a picture that shows the labels of cooking ingredients lying on her kitchen slab.

She also shared that she wants to be a Marie Kondo, a Japanese organising consultant.

"Season 1: Episode 6 You know... In case it wasn't clear enough... #wannabemariekondo Productivity in the time of COVID-19," she captioned the image.

Also, recently Deepika took to her social media handle to repost Katrina Kaif's dishwashing video and jokingly accused Katrina of plagiarisng her idea.

"I regret to inform you that Season 1: Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea! #PlagiarismInTheTimeOfCovid19," Deepika wrote.

On the film front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83". She also has Shagun Batra's next coming up, where she co-stars with Ananya Panday.

