Lockdown diaries: Alaya F enriches herself with varied creative calls

22 Apr 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Alaya F ensures she stays creatively active through the ongoing lockdown phase.

She has been reading, watching movies, undertaking online classes, cooking, and trying new ways to stay fit. All of which is helping her stay in touch with the artiste in her and allowing her to grow.

"I'm trying to make the best of the time that I have right now by trying to learn as much as possible. I'm focusing on learning things and honing my skills to the best of my ability," said the young actress.

"I've been reading books on acting techniques and self improvement, watching a plethora of movies, and I'm even going back to practicing things I had learned in film school, like video and photo editing softwares. In general, I just believe in keeping myself occupied and I always try to be productive," she added.

Earlier this year, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya made an impressive debut in Nitin Kakkar's "Jawaani Jaaneman". In the comedy drama, she played a 21-year-old girl who claimed that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif Ali Khan) was her father.

