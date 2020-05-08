News

Lockdown diaries: Anil Kapoor and wife hone carrom skills

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, actor Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita have found lots of time to hone their carrom skills.

Anil shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, where the two can be seen engaged in their carrom wars. In one frame, he is seen taking aim. In another, a monochrome picture, the two seem to be enjoying the board game. Anil sits on a gym ball.

"And the winner is.... Me (Obviously)! " he wrote.

Anil's daughter, actress Sonam, took to the comment section and wrote: "Miss you both so so much can't wait to see you."

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented: "Wah !! Love the way u are sitting and balancing on that ball!! Kya baat hai. "

The actor's son-in-law Anand Ahuja wrote: "Nice shoes (pic 2)."

Recently, Anil was on a video call with his "Malang" co-stars Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. Directed by Mohit Suri, "Malang" is a romantic action thriller film that released in February.

He will next be seen in "Takht".

Tags Lockdown diaries Anil Kapoor Sunita Shilpa Shetty Kundra Anand Ahuja Malang Disha Patani Kunal Kemmu Aditya Roy Kapur Mohit Suri Takht Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here