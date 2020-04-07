Lockdown diaries: Anushka plays boardgame with Virat, her parents

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a photograph where she can be seen playing a boardgame with her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli and her parents, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma.

The actress also penned an emotional note and offered suggestions on how to use this quarantine to form deeper bonds with family.

She wrote: "It's from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize and then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace and sense of familiarity with your families."

Anushka advised everyone to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow."

The actress feels the world has turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..." she added.

On a lighter note, Anushka disclosed that the game of Monopoly was a nail-biter.

"P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??" she said.