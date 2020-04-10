Lockdown diaries: Bhavesh Kumar honing his acting skills

MUMBAI: "P Se Pyaar F Se Faraar" actor Bhavesh Kumar, who already has two Bollywood movies in his kitty, says he is using the self-isolation time to brush up his acting skills.

"I remember my debut in 'P Se Pyaar...' was by chance. Back then I was preparing for my boards exams. Suddenly the casting agent called me to play an athlete as I'm one in real life," he said.

And then he turned an actor.

"Facing the camera was a new experience. But the appreciation and love from people, made me fall in love with showbiz. Now being at home, I'm using the time to learn acting, following the scenes in front of camera and mirror. I'm enjoying it," he said.

His former co-stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Kumud Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Akhilendra Mishra also helped him to grow as an actor.

"Working with them is like a blessing for me now. They actually helped me to improve and grow as an actor. I had never really thought of acting as a career option, but when this film came to me, I thought it was a blessing from God. Not many actors get to make their debut with a film which has such a powerful storyline and is based on a topical subject. I learnt a lot by working with veteran actors. It was a dream debut for me", Bhavesh said.

He will be soon seen in "Defaulter" and "Hawayein".

SOURCE: IANS