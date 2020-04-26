News

Lockdown diaries: Elnaaz Norouzi picks up new hobby in Germany

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Apr 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Iran-born, German-raised actress Elnaaz Norouzi of "Sacred Games" fame loves nature. She has taken to a new routine that is focussed on gardening during quarantine.

Elnaaz has a wide knowledge of plants and she is using it now while being locked down in Germany.

"I just love plants. I think it's in my family, my aunt and my mom love gardening! So I guess that's where it is coming from, and now that I have so much time I thought I'd take up gardening," she said.

"It's amazing. I get into a state of flow sometimes and forget everything around me, maybe I can find a way to continue having lots of plants around me when I'm back in India," she added and urge everyone to "abide by the protocols set during the lockdown and let's all try to look at positives from it".

Meanwhile, she is missing travelling to different places. To maker her point, she has posted a photo of herself on a flight.

