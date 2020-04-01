News

Lockdown diaries: Hrithik hones piano skills, Sussanne photobombs

01 Apr 2020 03:46 PM

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been trying to hone his piano skills even as his former wife Sussanne Khan photobombs him.

Hrithik shared a video of him playing the piano, wherein he said that while he's just learning to play the musical instrument Sussanne is busy "surveying my home for design irregularities."

He captioned it: "Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I'm on mission piano. PS: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns.

"For Kids Grade 1-12 and those appearing for JEE and NEET. #onlinelearning #free #keeplearning #keepgrowing#noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring#stayhome #staysafe. Photobomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities."

Hrithik's clip currently has a whopping 1 million views on Instagram.

