Lockdown diaries: Janhvi Kapoor gets sister Khushi to be her hairdresser

MUMBAI: Its's Siblings Day today, and actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a video to share how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi.

"Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere," she captioned the video.

In the video, Janhvi is also seen enjoying gorging on a pastry.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in "Dhadak". Earlier this year, she was seen in the Netflix film "Ghost Stories".