Lockdown diaries: Juhi Chawla turns gardener

MUMBAI: Actress Juhi Chawla is spending some environment-friendly quarantine as she was recently spotted sowing seeds in her garden.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi posted a few pictures that show her posing with the shrubs.

"Ye dekho ..!!! Mera naya kaam ... preparing beds for methi, kothmir and planted tomatoes ..!!... abhi dekhte hain kya hota hai ," Juhi captioned the images.

Amid the lockdown, Juhi has been quite active on social media .She has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures of herself, ushering in a wave of nostalgia among her fans.