Lockdown diaries: Kajal Aggarwal learns to make khasta samosas from mum

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 05:09 PM

MUMBAI: South star Kajal Aggarwal has turned into quite an expert chef thanks to lockdown quarantine! The actress recently showed off her skills at baking a carrot cake, and now she is trying her hand at whipping up the perfect Punjabi khasta samosa.

Kajal revealed she got the recipe from her "master chef mommy", sharing photos of the freshly-made crispy samosas.

"My first attempt ever at making this (if I may say so myself!) decadent, very punjabi #KhastaSamosa . Such fun learning the art of manoeuvring the dough into the perfect cones under the fine tutelage (and very strict quality control) of my master chef mommy @vinayagg2060 #learningnewskills #samosaloverforever," Kajal wrote on Instagram.

Fans thought her effort did look yummy.

"You are making me hungry," wrote a user.

Launding the actress' efforts, another fan wrote: "Multi talented".

Recently, Kajal had baked a gluten free, sugar free and low calorie carrot cake and also shared recipe with her fans.

