News

Lockdown diaries: Kriti Sanon is having a 'pawsome' time

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 11:39 AM

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon's pet dogs Disco and Phoebe have been winning hearts on the internet lately. Ever since the actress has been on quarantine, she has been sharing their photos and videos on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Kriti shared a video where Disco and Phoebe can be seen licking her cheeks as she cuddles them while lying down on the bed. "Morning licks and love! Pawsome morning everyone! I woof you too!" captioned the actress.

That fans absolutely loved the video is reflected in their comments. One fan commented: "Cuteness overload". Another fan wrote: "Cute and adorable". Another fan expressed: "Your dogs are so cute!"

Tags Kriti Sanon pet dogs Disco Phoebe Luka Chuppi Housefull 4 Heropanti Raabta TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Jacqueline Fernandez's blockbuster songs

more slideshows Click Here

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here