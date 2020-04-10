News

Lockdown diaries: Sara, Ibrahim share throwback 'knock-knock' jokes

MUMBAI: At a tense time due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan made many chuckle with a throwback "knock-knock" joke on social media.

Sara took to her Instagram where she shared a video clip, where the siblings are seen looking towards the camera as she shares one of her knock-knock jokes.

Sara captioned the post saying: "Throwback to when you could...But for now #stayhome #staysafe and don't go knocking."

Sara has been keeping her fans and followers entertained with her regular updates on social media.

She recently shared tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom.

Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video and gave a funny caption: "Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this ‘quarantime' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in "Atrangi Re".

