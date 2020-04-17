News

Lockdown diaries: Sona Mohapatra is working on new songs

17 Apr 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Singer Sona Mohapatra is using the lockdown period to work on original music. She is spending a lot of time in her home studio with composer and partner, Ram Sampath, working on new songs and collaborations.

"During the lockdown period, I have this newfound energy to work on a variety of music. There are no commercial pressures, no race against time to meet a deadline and and it's now that I am doing some of my best, most gratifying work. I am exploring new genres, new tunes and a large variety of music," said Sona.

"I just spoke to the prolific songwriter and multiple award winning lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya about the current music scenario. Ram and I had last worked with him on the soundtrack of 'Delhi Belly'. We have decided to create some beautiful love ballads together, the kind that have gone missing from our mainstream nowadays. I'm also working with a lot of new, younger talent who are bursting with ideas," she added.

Ram shared that slowing down has helped them appreciate the things they took for granted and that has flowed into the creative process. "It's brought focus back on the roots of music: melody, lyrics and a sense of hope for the future. We have too much and want too much. This time has taught us to work on what we need. That's at the heart of this creative phase".

