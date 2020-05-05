News

Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone 'forced' to mop the floor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2020 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone has been busy mopping the floor of her house, such are the trials of lockdown!

By the look of things, she is making merry while the new ‘job profile' lasts. Taking to Instagram, Sunny has shared a TikTok video where she can be seen dancing even as she mops the floor.

"Hmmmm... if I'm forced to mop, well then... #lockedupwithsunny," she captioned the video.

The video has naturally gone viral and fans are amused by Sunny's new avatar.

"Good job!" one fans wrote, while another commented: "Awesome!"

Another fan found the mundane activity of mopping the floor "too cute!" because Sunny was doing it.

Tags Lockdown diaries Sunny Leone Good job Awesome Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here