Lockdown diaries: Sushant Singh Rajput learns coding

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 07:00 AM

MUMBAI: If you wonder what actor Sushant Singh Rajput is upto during the ongoing lockdown, then sneak into his Instagram profile. You will get to see that Sushant is trying his hand at coding these days.

"I love computer gaming and always wanted to learn the language behind it. So last few weeks I've been trying to learn coding and it has been an extremely exciting process to say the least and yet I'm just scratching the surface... #coding #computerprogramming #gaming #animation #love#quarantinethings," he wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, Sushant shared a picture of his coding notes.

For those who don't know, Sushant pursued Mechanical Engineering at Delhi Technological University (DTU) before making his foray into acting. Sushant made household name with his role in popular TV show "Pavitra Rishta". Later, he rose to fame on silver screen with Abhishek Kapoor's "Kai Po Che" in 2013.

