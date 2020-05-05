News

Lockdown diaries: Sushant Singh Rajput reveals his 'meta skills' to manage time

MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Tuesday shared the daily routine he has been following over a couple of months now, which he says has done wonders for him.

"Of all the various approaches I've tried in the last few months, these meta skills have worked wonders with the best ROI of time..

1. 7 hours of optimised sleep ...2. Regular meditation 3. Writing a journal. 4. Frequent Exercise 5. Optimising digital time and 6. Intermittent fasting," Sushant wrote on Instagram.

He even asked his followers to try the above mentioned approaches to upgrade their quality of life.

Also, amid the lockdown, the "Kai Po Che" actor is trying his hand at coding.

A few days ago, he shared a picture of his coding notes saying how he has been trying to learn coding and that it is "an extremely exciting process".

