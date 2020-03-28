News

Lockdown diaries: Urvashi Rautela goes live online with US YouTuber Logan Paul

By DhariniSanghavi
28 Mar 2020 06:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela is ensuring that her fans don't get bored during the national lockdown. Urvashi along with American YouTuber-actor Logan Paul went live on Instagram to conduct a question-answer session with fans.

"We were about to collaborate together earlier on something else, but nothing can be more important than what's going on, this tough situation that we're going through right now. We can't even go out, so this is the only way and the last means through which we can spread the news (about coronavirus), make everyone aware of how important it is to stay at home and stay safe and not go out," Urvashi told IANS.

"It's a wonderful thing because he's a really influential person, and if we can help society come together, nothing will be better than that," she added.

The two went live on Thursday night.

The following morning she took to Instagram again, this time to share a video of herself dancing to "Love mera hit hit", which was picturised on actress Deepika Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan.

"Us performing again for our families in quarantine like....," she captioned the video.

