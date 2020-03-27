Lockdown diaries: Vir Das adds 'some laughs' with new comedy series

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das has released his new comedy series "Bright Side With Vir Das" amidst the 21-day lockdown due to COVID-19. He says this is his way of adding some laughs into lives of the people.

Focusing on the bright side of being at home, the new series sees Vir discussing everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become now.

Taking the darkest thoughts going on in people's heads and turning them into something funny, he attempts to lighten the situation.

"Staying at home for the last few days has been testing for everyone. This is my way of adding some laughs into their lives. Laughter opens up people to hope and that's what we need in this phase," Vir said.

"I have taken everything I have been hearing lately - from nanis and dadis claiming that Coronavirus is a result of ya not following their 'nuskas' (tips) to people telling us how we are quarantining comfortably when many in the country can't. It's our attempt to put some perspective in people on how much better we have it, and in a funny fashion tell them to practice social distancing, stay home, be safe. As for the emotional distress, let's laugh a little - shall we?" he added.

The show is available on Vir Das official YouTube channel and on Vir's IGTV.

SOURCE: IANS