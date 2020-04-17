News

Lockdown diaries: Yoga and positivity work for Neetu Chandra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Apr 2020 02:03 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Neetu Chandra is not going to let the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic get to her.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday to post some photos from her yoga session.

"Today on my #yoga mat. Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence! 'Be strong now because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can't rain forever'. Bring it on," she captioned the images.

This comes just a few days after she posted: "Dear Doctors & Nurses, you have worked selflessly for us but we care for your safety too. Please take all necessary precautions to ensure that you too stay safe from the virus. We salute your dedication. Thank You."

Neetu has been also using the quarantine time to connect with her fans. One asked how she is spending time at home, she replied: "Very hectic, A lot of reading, watching, cooking, yoga, family time, laughing."

It seems like she will have to continue this routine, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced extension of the 21-day lockdown for another 19 days until May 3 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags Neetu Chandra Prime Minister Narendra Modi 21-day lockdown Garam Masala One Two Three COVID-19 pandemic yoga TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here