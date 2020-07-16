This Lockdown, Zee Café Recreates The Fun Times At College with ‘Community’

MUMBAI: College is not just an institution but a phase in our lives that we all cherish! From the countless lectures bunked to the candid canteen conversations and from meaningless banter with your buddies to the misadventures and memories, here’s an ‘adda’ that truly unleashed the madness in you. This lockdown with virtual being the new reality, fret no more as Zee Café brings this ultimate hangout to your television screens with the new-age hit sitcom ‘Community’! With its premiere on Monday, July 13 airing weeknights at 7, the channel presents viewers with a go-to guide to everything woke with a show dedicated to every study group that went the distance.

Created, written and executive produced by Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) and executive produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning directors and Marvel maestros Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame), comes a story of a ‘bindass’ bunch of misfits in a zany sitcom that is a constant reminder that you’re never too old for college! Starring Joel McHale (The Soup), Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Emmy Award winner Chevy Chase and the multi-talented actor and hip-hop sensation Donald Glover (Atlanta) aka ‘Childish Gambino’ among others, ‘Community’ on Zee Café is non-stop barrage of pop-culture references around television and movie tropes that make it an exciting watch.

The plot revolves around a disjointed study group who accept their crazy selves through the comfort and chaos with one another. Soon, this lovable set of loons turn into one happy family at the fictional Greendale Community College in Colorado. Much of the story revolves around Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), a slick lawyer who is disbarred from his law firm upon faking his degree. He is forced to attend college and gain some real qualifications. However, turns out that he is not the only misfit in this unusual community. With a snooty girl, a nerd, a brash black woman, a cocky former high-school jock, a neurotic drop-out and an eccentric retiree, here’s one whacky study group that is the definition of all things insane. Be it Abed (Danny Pudi) and Troy’s (Donald Glover) bromance and sarcasm on screen or the eccentric rapport between the characters, this is one community filled with unique oddballs that you’d definitely want in on!

Somewhere between the last page doodles and the tic-tac-toe, here’s a community of students who never went by the book and debunked all of life’s ‘fundas’ on their journey to graduation!

Relive your college days as you hangout with this crazy cohort in ‘Community’ airing weeknights at 7 only on Zee Café

