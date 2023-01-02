From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news for the day

Have a look at another lot of trending information, from Shahrukh Khan starting the shoot of Jawan to Project K, check out some of the trending news from the entertainment world
movie_image: 
From Lokesh Kanagaraj to Project K, check out some of the trending news for the day

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to some great trending news from Bollywood, and now we are back with the new list of trending news of the day from the entertainment world.

Main Khiladi song

The first news which is currently trending all over the internet is the new song from the movie Selfiee Main Khiladi tu Anari, the original song which had Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan is been remade for the movie Selfiee which has Emraan Hashmi along with the Khiladi Kumar. It was released today and it is grabbing the attention of the fans and trending all over the internet.

ALSO READ – (Chakda 'Xpress, Sam Bahadur, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and more; biopics to look forward to )

Project K

Project K which has Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading role has been a to talk of the town since long period of time and today there are many news articles saying that the movie will be released in 2 parts, this news has brought the wave of happiness among the fans and trending all over the internet.

Jawan

Shahrukh Khan starts the shoot of his new action thriller titled Jawan after the success of the movie Pathaan and the latest picture from the set is getting viral all over the net.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj is trending as the filmmaker is the talk of the town for his Lokesh Kanagaraj cinematic universe and his new movie with Thalapathy Vijay, and it is said this movie will be the part of his universe in the future, this has created a strong buzz all over the social media

Well these are some of the trending news from the entertainment world for the day, which news has grabbed your attention, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Siddharth Anand talks about a prequel of Jim's character from Pathaan )

