Lol! Akshay Kumar’s badly edited poster of Mission Raniganj catches the eye of Netizens, “Someone is about to get fired!”

MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar who is also synonymous with the name Khiladi has never failed to entertain his fans. He is one actor who has been known to be the busiest in the film industry with 4-5 film releases every year. But in the past 2-3 years, luck seems to not have been in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s favor. He has had a string of flops but his luck changed with his last release OMG2 which has done great business at the box office.

Also Read-Must Read! Akshay Kumar slashes his fees after recent string of flops? Here’s how much he charged for his upcoming film OMG2

Akshay will next be seen in Mission Raniganj based on Late Shri Jaswant Singh Gill who led Bharat's coal mine rescue mission. The actor shared two posters of the film on his twitter handle and wrote, “Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right! Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October. Teaser out tomorrow!”

However netizens were quick to notice the badly edited poster. One wrote, “Kya editing hai bhai.” another commented, “Someone is about to get fired!”

Heroes don't wait for medals to do what's right!



Watch the story of Bharat's true hero with #MissionRaniganj in cinemas on 6th October.

Teaser out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/1o9dMgf3EY — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2023

Ek poster thik se banta nahi inse pic.twitter.com/Yw3UDIPe8r — Khan Saab (@RoflNimo) September 6, 2023

Someone is about to get fired! pic.twitter.com/4012AzqDIT — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) September 6, 2023



Pooja Entertainment’s statement on the film read, “The heroic Jaswant Singh Gill played a significant role in rescuing all the 64 surviving miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989 which was a successful rescue mission in Bharat against all odds.”

Also Read-What! Akshay Kumar once worked as a light man in films, Read on to know more

Mission Raniganj stars Akshay Kumar along with Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Pavan Malhotra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, and Omkar Das Manikpur.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-FreePressJournal