LOL! Alia Bhatt dozing, Ranbir Kapoor lost in his mobile, Deepika looks serious and Shah Rukh Khan dreaming; netizens begin meme fest as stars attend the IOC launch

MUMBAI :Nita Ambani recently hosted the 2023 IOC session in Mumbai and many Hindi film stars were spotted attending the event as usual. From Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone were heard applauding Nita Ambani as she announced ‘Olympics Of All, By All, For All’. However, after a few moments, the stars seemed to be dazed and lost in their own world. Netizens however took this opportunity to start a hilarious meme fest of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, SRK and Deepika who were seen sitting close to each other.

Videos of the stars at the IOC have gone viral and they will leave you in splits. One netizen wrote, “They are like : Kyun aa gaya main iss narak mein.” Another commented, “Me and my siblings when Parents start lecturing us about how difficult their upbringing was & how they made it on their own.’ another wrote, “Lol, Alia sleeping without a care in the world, RK lost in the phone like a true backbencher, SRK pretending full attention but mind wandering somewhere else most probably, while DP is giving serious Hermione Granger vibes.”

Take a look;

What are your thoughts on the stars at the IOC launch? Tell us in the comments section below.

