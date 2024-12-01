Lol! Ira Khan shares pictures with her close friend Rahul Subramaniun as he tags it “Ex-Fiance”, check it out

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan and ex wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan finally married her long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple first had a registered marriage then had a couple of festivities spread over many days like Haldi, Mehnedi,etc.

The couple tied the knot at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur, among family and friends. From the couple walking down the aisle to Zayn Marie Khan officiating the wedding and Ira’s dance with dad Aamir, it was truly an emotional affair. The couple had a christian wedding where Ira wore a white dress and Nupur wore a beige tuxedo.

Among the guests was comedian Rahul Subramaniun who is Ira’s close friend. Not too long ago, Rahul and Ira were papped frequently together and many speculated they were dating. However, it turns out they were close friends. While Ira has been sharing many pictures from her recent wedding to Nupur Shikhare, two stories that she shares caught everyone’s attention. In one Rahul shared a picture with her and tagged it, “With my ex-fiancé as per Koimoi”, Ira comments on it with numerous laughing emojis.

Another picture shared by the comedian where the duo are hugging read, “With my dear friend as per elle moi” Ira again re-shared the picture and replied with a hugging and smiling emoji. Check out the stories below;

A video of Nupur and Ira’s Christian wedding has gone viral where netizens are trolling the couple. While Nupur is a Hindu and Ira is a Muslim, the couple decided to have a wedding in Christian style

