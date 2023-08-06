LOL! Nysa Devgn’s childhood video goes Viral, Netizens say “Searching for Orry”

MUMBAI : Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has already grabbed everyone’s attention because of her public appearances. The star kid is spotted by paparazzi quite often, and has become a star in her own right.

Now, a new video of Nysa as a little girl has gone viral where she is seen with her mother Kajol and brother Yug. Nysa looks lost and is seen looking here and there while mum Kajol is busy with someone. Netizens have hilarious reaction to the video. One wrote, “Bade stars ke bachhe cute hi lagte hainvarna agar hamare mese koi vaha hota to koi cute nhi bolta” another wrote, “Khud bi plastic surgery bachoo ke bi plastic surgery” One commented, “Itna transformation”, Another wrote, “Nysa searching for orry”.

Nysa is just 19 years old, and while there’s no confirmation about her making her Hindi Film debut, people feel that she is ready for her acting debut. It will be interesting to see whether the star kid will follow her parents and become an actress or not.

Credit- DNA