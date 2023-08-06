LOL! Nysa Devgn’s childhood video goes Viral, Netizens say “Searching for Orry”

Now, a new video of Nysa as a little girl has gone viral where she is seen with her mother Kajol and brother Yug. Nysa looks lost and is seen looking here and there while mum Kajol is busy with someone.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 13:56
movie_image: 
Nysa Devgn

MUMBAI :  Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has already grabbed everyone’s attention because of her public appearances. The star kid is spotted by paparazzi quite often, and has become a star in her own right.

Also Read-Kya Baat Hai! Nysa Devgn attends Beyonce’s concert in London with rumored boyfriend Vedant Mahajan

Now, a new video of Nysa as a little girl has gone viral where she is seen with her mother Kajol and brother Yug. Nysa looks lost and is seen looking here and there while mum Kajol is busy with someone. Netizens have hilarious reaction to the video. One wrote, “Bade stars ke bachhe cute hi lagte hainvarna agar hamare mese koi vaha hota to koi cute nhi bolta” another wrote, “Khud bi plastic surgery bachoo ke bi plastic surgery” One commented, “Itna transformation”, Another wrote, “Nysa searching for orry”.

Nysa is just 19 years old, and while there’s no confirmation about her making her Hindi Film debut, people feel that she is ready for her acting debut. It will be interesting to see whether the star kid will follow her parents and become an actress or not. 

Would you like to see Nysa in a Hindi movie? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read-Funny! Nysa Devgan corrects paparazzi about the pronunciation of her name; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- DNA 

Nysa Devgan Ajay Devgn Kajol Bholaa Salaam Venky Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Singham Again The Good Wife Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/08/2023 - 13:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected for this new season joins Prince Narula’s group
MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Exclusive! Lag Jaa Gale’s Aditya Deshmukh roped in for Rashmi Sharma’s Suhagan on Colors?
MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.Colors’ new show Suhagan presents a heart-touching story...
Exclusive! Manas Awasthi to enter Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!
MUMBAI :  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Broken! Satya proposes to Sai, Virat witnesses
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
LOL! Nysa Devgn’s childhood video goes Viral, Netizens say “Searching for Orry”
MUMBAI :  Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Hindi Film debut, but the 19-year-old has...
Exclusive! Karishma Tanna on response she is getting for Scoop, “Though I have been in the industry for a very long time, these compliments for my acting are new for me”
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna started her career as an actor with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and she has...
Recent Stories
Nysa Devgn
LOL! Nysa Devgn’s childhood video goes Viral, Netizens say “Searching for Orry”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
Audience Perspective! While Adipurush gears up for a release, is it a good decision to make Ramayana again with Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt?
Sara Ali Khan
Hilarious! Sara Ali Khan is middle-class at heart and these instances are proof
Pyaar Ka Punchnama
Must read! These TV stars attended Pyaar Ka Punchnama star Sonnalli Seygall’s wedding, check it out
1
WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to play Lord Ram and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Netizens ask, “What happened to Sai Pallavi?”
1
Exclusive! Arshad Warsi shares a BIG Update about Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar; speaks about Munna Bhai 3, Golmaal 5 and Dhamaal 4
Karan Deol
Karan Deol-Disha Acharya wedding: Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about Sunny Deol’s son’s upcoming wedding festivities