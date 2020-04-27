Looking for what to read? Sunny Singh shares his list of five books to read this quarantine!

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh with his characters and on-screen performances has always won our hearts. During these l tough times where staying indoors is the need of the hour, Sunny Singh is making the most of his time by being productive and reading books.

Some of the books the actor is reading are, 'Ikigai: Japanese secret to long and happy life' by Hector Garcia and Mirrales followed by 'Shoe dog' by Phil Knight. 'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho. Another one being 'Love for imperfect things' by Haemin Sunim. The last one being Mark Manson's famous 'The subtle art of not giving a f***k.'

The actor comments on how reading making a difference to your mind and how one should invest their time in reading. He says, "Reading makes you smarter, gives new ways to life motivates you. It opens your mind and makes you understand the different positive aspects of life. Also reading gives wisdom to your mind."

The actor has given us enough options to choose from to read some really famous books that will enrich you with knowledge, make you wise, motivate you and much more. Sunny Singh with various things to do in quarantine is surely to take away our boredom and motivate us to use this time effectively.

Sunny's recent song, ‘Holi Mein Rangeele’ was a super hit and one of the most-played songs on Holi. The audiences just couldn't stop dancing. Sunny Singh was last seen in a mom-com called Jai Mummy Di.