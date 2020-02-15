Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 1

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Love Aaj Kal’ was one of the most awaited films of 2020 and it has finally hit the theatres.

The film was the talk of the town ever since its announcement was made. Kartik and Sara coming together for the first time in a movie made everyone excited.

Right from the trailer, songs and its promotions, the duo managed to leave everyone curious and look forward to the film. But the film opened to mixed reviews and looks like it has affected the day 1 collections of the film.

Despite the fresh pairing, the Imtiaz Ali directorial hasn’t impressed many. According to the reports in Boxofficeindia.com, the film has taken an opening of Rs 12 crore net at the box office.

The film managed to rake in double digit number due to Valentine’s Day. If it would have been a normal day, the film would have been affected a lot and end up collecting a single digit. Reports also claim that it looks difficult for the film to gain any momentum on Saturday and Sunday too.

‘Love Aaj Kal’ enjoyed a good opening of around 20-25% which was similar to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

Even the occupancy of Sara and Kartik starrer was on a higher side as compared to Ajay starrer. But despite all the advantage, ‘Love Aaj Kal’ has failed to impress the audiences.

The original ‘Love Aaj Kal’ featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan took a good opening then but even it didn’t collect a good number at the box office since most of the audiences couldn’t connect with the film. The film struggled to collect post its first week.

'Love Aaj Kal' also stars Randeep Hooda and Aarushi Sharma in supporting roles and it will be facing tough competition from Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' which will be re-releasing in India after winning the Oscars.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA