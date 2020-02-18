Love Aaj Kal box office collection day 4: Imtiaz Ali's film sees massive drop on Monday

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's film 'Love Aaj Kal' saw a massive drop on its first Monday as it managed to earn just Rs 2 crore as per the latest Box Office India report.

The film which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali saw a good opening of Rs 11.75 crore and the drop of nearly over 80% showcases how badly the film has fared in the domestic circuit post its first weekend.

'Love Aaj Kal' which got a huge push due to Valentine's Day has failed to impress the audience as per the same report the content of the film has been rejected in a big way by its target audience.

It's rare to see a metro film like Sara and Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal' being rejected at this level with the last one probably being Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar' in 2015. The report further suggested that the Imtiaz Ali directorial may have a difficult task to reach the Rs 35 crore mark in the domestic circuit despite reaching a total of Rs 27.25 crore.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda, who is known for going to great lengths to get into the skin of the character, has mostly been known for his unconventional roles but it came as a little surprise when one got to know that he is playing the role of Raj in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'.