Love Aaj Kal: Check out this love-filled photo of Kartik and Sara

14 Feb 2020 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aaj Kal has hit the screens today i.e. Valentine’s Day.  Now last night, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan arrived together on a bike at the premiere of the film, and from one of the videos from the celebrations, we can see Kartik Aaryan feeding a slice of cake to Sara Ali Khan. In the video, Sara paints a pretty picture in all-white Indian wear while Kartik looks dapper in black.

During the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, when Sara and Kartik Aaryan were promoting the film in Agra, a bevy of fans started addressing Sara as bhabhi, and while the Kedarnath actress chose to ignore it, in the video, Kartik was seen blushing. Also, yesterday, Kartik shared a video on social media from the sets of Love Aaj Kal wherein Sara beats him up after Kartik asks kids to call Sara as bhabhi. During a recent interview, Sara Ali Khan had revealed that unlike popular belief that Ranveer Singh made Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan meet at an event, she had already met Kartik prior to that and since she didn’t want to break Ranveer’s heart, therefore, she never told him the secret of having met Kartik beforehand.

