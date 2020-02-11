Love Aaj Kal gets a HikeMoji twist!

MUMBAI: As the excitement around B-town’s It-pair- Sara & Kartik’s latest movie Love Aaj Kal, a Window Seat Films & Maddock Films production, continues to rise, fans can now enjoy their favorite stars in a cool new avatar with HikeMoji. HikeMoji, which is a way for users to enjoy their funnest most expressive self, will bring to life exclusive avatars of Sara and Kartik. In addition to that, Hike users will also get access to quirky and relatable Love Aaj Kal HikeMoji Stickers and animated stickers, letting them express their inner Zoe and Veer.

The collaboration captures the essence of the new-age romance that Love Aaj Kal represents, letting you express the same emotions & recreate these experiences with HikeMoji. Through this association, Hike users will receive HikeMoji options inspired by Kartik & Sara’s characters - Veer & Zoe from Love Aaj Kal. Users can further add these HikeMoji looks to their display pictures. Additionally, Hikers will also receive exclusive animated stickers playing on the dialogues and characters from the movie, designed to reflect the joy and energy of Love Aaj Kal, releasing worldwide, 14th February 2020.

As one of the only players leveraging AI & ML for local languages at a mass scale, Hike had recently introduced HikeMoji to its users. Tailored to offer a local flavor, HikeMoji allows users to choose from 1000+ components integrating hyperlocal clothing, hairstyles, accessories as well as access to 100+ exclusive HikeMoji Stickers.

Hike’s vision is to build a new social future with joyful products that are built around the consumers & not the other way around. Creating radically unique products at the intersection of Art, AI, Product, Design & Engineering, Hike is all set to take the user experience to the next level in 2020. Hike recently teased its upcoming social product, HikeLand aiming to transform shared online experiences.

Hike users can enjoy the all-new Love Aaj Kal HikeMoji Stickers and animated stickers from 7th February 2020 onwards.