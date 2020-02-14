Love Aaj Kal: Imtiaz Ali has lost his charm*

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal 2020 is a rehash version of Love Aaj Kal 2009 starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Imtiaz who is known for his movies like Rockstar, Jab we met, Tamasha which created a tremendous magic among the audiences and the critics, has failed to impress them with Hary met Sejal and now Love Aaj Kal 2020.

Love Aaj Kal has a poor story line, weak direction and a confused screenplay. The movie revolves around the two era's 1990 and 2020 where the leading pair gets into the complexity of the situation surrounding their relationship.

The movie starts abruptly with the era of 1990 then gets so confusing that the audience fails to connect with movie since the very first scene and as the movie flows it looses the connection with the audience.

Coming to the performances, Kartik Aryan as Veer/Raghu has done a good job, and enhanced the comic parts quite bracefully on the other hand Sara Ali Khan looks smashing hot but definitely has to work on acting skills especially emotional scenes where it looked like she is trying to play hard for the scene.

On the other hand debutant Arushi Sharma have a few scenes to offer in the first half and then disappeared in the second half but the little she had was a decent work, and Randeep Hooda as usual was good in the movie.

Director Imtiaz Ali who has written the screenplay as well as the story fails miserably to please the aduiences this time, left all of us confused as the end was also abrupt.

Let's not forget the music of Love Aaj Kal 2009 which was a chartbuster hit and favourite of all but this time the music give by Pritam is weak and not at all catchy.

Love Aaj Kal which releases on Valentines day is a one time watch, strictly for Kartik, Sara and Imtiaz Ali's fans.

Team Tellychakkar give this Imtiaz Ali directorial 2 out of 5 stars.