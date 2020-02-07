News

Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan give out major love feels!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 12:49 PM

MUMBAI: Love Aaj Kal, helmed by Imtiaz Ali will release on February 14. It's part 2 of Love Aaj Kal franchise. The first one featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The second stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

The two who were once rumoured to be dating are doing their best to promote the film. Meanwhile, they are also indulging in some public display of affection, leaving us confused about their relationship status.

We came across a video posted by a fanclub on social media that sees Kartik hugging Sara Ali Khan. Holding her in his arms, Kartik seems to be making his ladylove feel better and loved after a long tiring day. He even kisses Sara's forehead which is too cute to see.

Have a look.

