Love You Zindagi actor Akhlaque Khan bags THIS show

MUMBAI: Akhlaque Khan has worked in several noteworthy projects. He is known for shows like 2025: Jaane Kya Hoga Aagey and Humko Tumse Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar Kya Karein. He has also worked in the film Question Mark for which he won the best actor award at St. Tropez International Award, France. He has now bagged his new project.



According to the sources of India Forums, the Love You Zindagi fame actor Akhlaque is part of the web series, Phone A Friend.



The series is being directed by talented Director duo Allyson Patel and Yash Dave, who also directed the critically acclaimed film Question Mark.



The portal further reported that the team has already wrapped up the shoot and the series is expected to launch soon.