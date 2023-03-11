Loveable! First glimpse of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's daughter, Veda, adorably decked in Patola 'Ghaghra-Choli’

For those who are unaware, the Ambanis celebrated Nita Ambani's 60th birthday by hosting the formal opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School on November 1, 2023. Though the news is flooded with photos and videos from the occasion, it was Veda's adorable moments that captured everyone's hearts!
movie_image: 
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

MUMBAI: Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta Ambani, are an 'IT' couple In Tinseltown. The two lovely Ambanis blessed with two kids, Prithvi Akash and Veda. For those who are unaware, the Ambanis celebrated Nita Ambani's 60th birthday by hosting the formal opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School on November 1, 2023. Though the news is flooded with photos and videos from the occasion, it was Veda's adorable moments that captured everyone's hearts!

(Also read: Check out the FIRST LOOK of Akash and Shloka Ambani's baby boy)

A set of behind-the-scenes photos from Nita Ambani's birthday celebration at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School were recently posted on one of Ambani's fan groups. One of the pictures showed viewers Veda, the infant daughter of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, enjoying her quality time with her dadu, Mukesh Ambani. The moment the photo was posted online, it quickly became viral, and Veda's adorableness broke the internet.

Prithvi sat in Shloka Mehta Ambani's lap, dressed in a yellow kurta. His infant sister Veda, on the other hand, looked adorable in a traditional outfit with a green patola design. For the event, she looked elegant in a red ghaghra and a green choli. However, at their nani Nita's birthday celebration, Isha Ambani's twins, Aadiya and Krishna, stole the show in their matching pink outfits.

Other views of Nita Ambani's cake-cutting moment show the businesswoman having fun with Prithvi, Krishna, Aadiya, and Veda, her entire family. However, what really grabbed attention was how adorable Prithvi was, feeding his adoring dadi cake on stage, leaving everyone speechless. The endearing peek demonstrated that Prithvi is receiving excellent parenting and is gaining the upbringing of the well-known Ambani household.

(Also read: Sidharth-Kiara Wedding Reception: Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani attend the star-studded reception!)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

Akash Ambani Shloka Ambani baby boy Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani Isha Ambani Aadiya Krishna Prithvi Shloka Mehta Ambani Prithvi Akash Veda Nita Mukesh Ambani Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School Reliance Foundation Reliance TellyChakkar
About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 11/03/2023 - 10:54

