Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh engrossed as they stare at something in THIS photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Aug 2019 07:16 PM

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who became man and wife last year in November, are indeed one of the most popular and adorable couples in Bollywood. Fans love them for their sizzling onscreen as well as off-screen chemistry. Duo to their work commitment, they are currently in London and their pictures from their London diaries are melting their fans’ hearts.

Now, a latest picture that is going viral on social media sees DeepVeer engrossed. In the snap, Deepika can be seen pointing out something to hubby Ranveer Singh.

Take a look below:

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. They next will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and they are in London for the shooting of this film. The film is based on the life of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and how he led India to World Cup victory back in 1983. The film is set to release on 10 April 2020.

