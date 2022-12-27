Loved the look of Pankaj Tripathi from the movie Main ATAL Hoon? Now take a look at some of the unconventional roles that the actor has played

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing contribution over time. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the actor and getting all the love from the fans. He has defined his versatility and proved his talent in various movies.

There is no doubt that it is always a treat to watch Pankaj Tripathi in his movies and web series. Now, the actor is grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet for his upcoming movie ‘Main ATAL Hoon’. The first look of the actor as Atal Bihari Vajpayee is getting immense love from the fans.

Indeed, the actor is looking completely unrecognisable. Having said that, let us take a look at some of the unconventional characters that were played by the actor Pankaj Tripathi in the past.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur is one of the most loved movies by actor Pankaj Tripathi. How can we forget the character, Sultan Qureshi? Till today we can see many memes and images floating all over the internet with the character of the actor.

Fukrey

Another movie of the actor that made a strong mark is Fukrey. Both part 1 and part 2 of the movie have gotten some amazing responses from fans? How can we forget the character Pandit, played by the actor.

Stree

Stree, a horror comedy coming from director Amar Kaushik, is one of the most loved movies of Bollywood. This Rajkumar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana starrer also had Pankaj Tripathi in a never seen before avatar. The actor had managed to grab the attention of the fans, not only with his performance but also with his one liners in the movie.

Mirzapur

Mirzapur is one of the most loved web series of all time. How can we forget the most loved character of Kaleen Bhaiya played by the actor. We loved the intensity and dialogue delivery of the actor, and till today, we can see many memes and jokes with reference to this character.

Criminal justice Season 1 and season 2

Criminal justice is another popular web series of the actor Pankaj Tripathi. His character of Madhav Mishra was immensely loved, and fans loved the dialogues and one liners of the actor. No doubt, this is one such character, where the actor made us laugh and cry at the same time.

Well, these are some of the most loved and unconventional characters coming from the actor Pankaj Tripathi. No doubt, it is always a treat to watch the actor on-screen defining his craft. We look forward to seeing what he has to offer with the upcoming movie, Main ATAL Hoon.

What are your views on the actor Pankaj Tripathi? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

