Lovely! Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan's groom-to-be, Nupur Shikhare gives a sneak peek of the duo twinning in red outfits; Check out PICs here!

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta, is slated to marry fitness instructor Nupur Shikhare. There won't be a formal Maharashtrian ceremony They will enter into their marital bliss following a registered marriage in Udaipur, but rather they will start their married life together happily. At the prospective groom's home, a little mehendi ceremony marked the start of the pre-wedding festivities. Now, after a little wedding, Ira has decided to have a "no-gift" policy for the sangeet ceremony.

On January 2, 2024, Nupur Shikhare posted some beautiful pictures of himself and his fiancée, Ira Khan, on Instagram. They appeared to be twins in the red clothing in the photos. Nupur chose a traditional kurta with a waistcoat and hat, while Ira wore a maroon saree with a shimmering halter neck blouse. The future bride accessorized her appearance with open hair, a maroon-colored bindi, and no makeup. They were also seen tenderly feeding each other in a few of the pictures. In addition to the pictures, he wrote, "One more day of being your fiancée @khan.ira. I love you so much."

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde previously shared some details about Ira and Nupur's pre-wedding and wedding celebrations. Nikhat said that a mehendi party was held at Aamir's home to kick off his daughter's pre-wedding festivities. Every woman in Ira's family dressed up in traditional Maharashtrian sarees and large naths for the same occasion.

The paparazzi shared glimpses of them carrying decorated baskets of goods to Nupur's house. Nikhat disclosed, "Today we took Mehendi to Nupur's house. We did the mehendi ceremony. We all decided to wear navari with a big nath. We dressed up fully Maharashtrian."

Nikhat also disclosed at the same talk how the Khan family was getting ready for Ira and Nupur's sangeet ceremony. The loving bua revealed that in planning for a laid-back sangeet ceremony, the whole family has been practicing songs on the dhol. Nikhat also disclosed that Aamir Khan is taking singing lessons. Nikhat continued, "We have been practicing and preparing songs on dhol, which we plan to sing tomorrow. It will be a more casual sangeet, we will be playing dhol and singing all wedding songs. Aamir is learning to sing as well. However, for the wedding songs, it is only the ladies who will be performing. Our family from Banaras, Lucknow and Delhi have come. Reena's side family has come down from Delhi and Punjab."

A sneak peek of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding invitation went viral earlier. It appears that the invitation card is from their reception. It had a black and gold theme, with golden flowers at the corners and Ira and Nupur's initials inscribed in a straightforward logo at the top. Their function was scheduled for January 13, 2024. The card's message reads, “It gives us great pleasure to invite you to celebrate the marriage of our children Ira & Nupur. Please join us to bless the couple. 13th January Saturday. Love Pritam, Reena and Aamir. Blessings only.”

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis