Lovely! Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz surprised her fans by sharing the cutest picture of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan; Says 'So immensely thankful'

A few days after welcoming her kid on August 1, Ileana delighted her admirers with the news and revealed his name. She made her first child public on August 5th with the release of a sweet photo of her baby son, ‘Koa Phoenix Dolan,’ dozing off.
Ileana D'Cruz

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz surprised her fans and followers on Instagram stories with a new photo of her kid Koa Phoenix Dolan. She shared the photo on Thanksgiving, an auspicious occasion. It appears like her tiny munchkin is sound asleep. It's simply the cutest! Ileana captioned a photo with the words, "So immensely thankful."

A few days after welcoming her kid on August 1, Ileana delighted her admirers with the news and revealed his name. She made her first child public on August 5th with the release of a sweet photo of her baby son, "Koa Phoenix Dolan," dozing off. In an emotional caption, the new mother wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana is well-known for keeping her personal life private and recently gave an insight into her love life. She shared moments from the dinner on her Instagram account, along with photos from a romantic date night with her mysterious partner.

Ileana may have had a love relationship with actress Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel, according to earlier rumours. After the couple was seen vacationing in the Maldives with Kaif and her actor husband Vicky Kaushal, the speculations began to pick up steam.

Ileana had a long relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone before her present one. The actress has always been private but has now offered a peek fan inside her personal life, letting them experience her delight.

In the Telugu film ‘Devadasu,’ Ileana made her acting debut in 2006. She first gained recognition in the Hindi film industry in 2012 when she co-starred with Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the film Barfi! She continued on to work in other movies, such as ‘Rustom,’ ‘Main Tera Hero,’ and ‘Phata Poster Nikhla Hero.’

Her most recent appearance was with Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Big Bull.’ The film was directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, highlighting her acting abilities. She will appear in ‘Unfair and Lovely’ opposite Randeep Hooda in the near future.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- Free Press Journal

