Lovely! Dharmendra and wife Prasha Kaur seen smiling at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding in these unseen pictures

Grandfather Dharmendra too made an appearance where he was seen grooving at the sangeet and with the baraat.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 12:37
movie_image: 
Prasha Kaur

MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Disha Acharya. The couple is now officially married and it was a star studded event. From Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan, the guest list was envious. Grandfather Dharmendra too made an appearance where he was seen grooving at the sangeet and with the baraat.

Also Read- WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day

Karan has now finally shared some precious family pictures from his wedding where not only grandfather Dharmendra and grandmother Prakash Kaur are seen but also his mother Pooja Deol. He captioned the pictures, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.”

One fan wrote, “Bollywood best family and India's beautiful family” another commented, “This is so beautiful” one wrote, “Lakh lakh vadhiya ji”, one wrote, “Congratulationsand God bless you”

Check out the post here;


Also Read-Wow! Have a look at the inside pictures of Karan Deol’s Roka ceremony

Karan and Drisha got married on June 18th and the former shared some sweet glimpses from the wedding on his social media page and captioned it, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows [heart emoji] The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”


For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


Credit-HindustanTimes

 

 

Karan Deol Sunny Deol Disha Acharya Dharmendra Hema Malini Bobby Deol Abhay Deol Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Ajeeta Deol Vijeita Deol Velle Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj decides to bring Kavya home, Dimpy objects
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Lovely! Dharmendra and wife Prasha Kaur seen smiling at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding in these unseen pictures
MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his wedding...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai once again in a dilemma to choose between Satya and Virat
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ready Set Go! Virat prepares his team, reaches the spot to face danger
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Aww! Esha Deol has a sweet wish for newly-weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, check it out
MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his wedding...
Congratulations! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI :Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples on television and they are considered one of...
Recent Stories
Prasha Kaur
Lovely! Dharmendra and wife Prasha Kaur seen smiling at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding in these unseen pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya
Aww! Esha Deol has a sweet wish for newly-weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, check it out
Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Whoa! Meet Devdatta Nage, actor who played the controversial version of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Modi to Ban the film and file case against
Adipurush controversy: What! All India Cine Workers Association write to PM Narendra Modi to Ban the film and file case against makers
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! International Yoga Day: Adipurush actor Bijay Anand reveals how Yoga changed his life
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film
rumours of delayed release
Makers of Nikhil-starrer 'Spy' dismiss rumours of delayed release