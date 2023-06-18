Lovely! Dharmendra and wife Prasha Kaur seen smiling at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding in these unseen pictures

MUMBAI :Karan Deol, who made his Hindi film debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is currently in the news for his wedding with longtime girlfriend Disha Acharya. The couple is now officially married and it was a star studded event. From Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan, the guest list was envious. Grandfather Dharmendra too made an appearance where he was seen grooving at the sangeet and with the baraat.

Karan has now finally shared some precious family pictures from his wedding where not only grandfather Dharmendra and grandmother Prakash Kaur are seen but also his mother Pooja Deol. He captioned the pictures, “Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness.”

One fan wrote, “Bollywood best family and India's beautiful family” another commented, “This is so beautiful” one wrote, “Lakh lakh vadhiya ji”, one wrote, “Congratulationsand God bless you”

Check out the post here;



Karan and Drisha got married on June 18th and the former shared some sweet glimpses from the wedding on his social media page and captioned it, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows [heart emoji] The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!”



