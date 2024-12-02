Lovely! From Hum Tum to Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Here’s a list of movies that aren’t re-released but can surely be enjoyed from the comfort of your home

MUMBAI: There are times when the subject of the movie drives in a lot of audience. We have seen a lot of love stories with amazing actors and a lot of emotions. Now its Valentine’s week going on and the audience are in the mood of love stories.

Surely the entertainment quotient of the movies has gone up since some of the movies really have an amazing script and actors. Things got interesting recently as the people in the audience who love to see some amazing stories, got to watch some amazing old movies in theatres as the makers decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by refreshing everyone’s memories. While there are many movies that re-released in the theatres, there are also many movies which deserved to be re-released but didn’t. Therefore, now we are here with movies that didn’t get enough attention as they should’ve and while these movies aren’t released in theatres, you can watch these movies on OTT platforms at the comfort of your house. Let’s take a look at the movies list below:

Hum Tum

This is by far one of the most interesting rom-coms we have seen. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerjii play the main lead in the movie that’s directed by Kunal Kohli. The concept of the movie was quite interesting wherein two individuals Karan and Rhea keep running into each other on different occasions and how with time their life changes and they realize their love for each other. And…yes there’s an airport scene, how can we miss that. So head over to Amazon Prime and start the show.

Rockstar

This Imtiaz Ali directorial musical love story is what got Ranbir Kapoor the most recognition as an actor. In the movie, we get to see J.J turning into Jordan, a simple boy who wants to fall in love, wishes for a lot of things but as they say, be careful what you wish for. We see a unique and one of the most touching love stories between Janardhan Jakhar and Heer Kaul where Janardhan turns into Jordan, the singer and the youth icon while Heer Kaul reunites with him and discovers that she has Bone Marrow Amnesia. Head over to JioCinema where you can watch this amazing love story.

Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan brought a fresh breath of air on screen with their characters Tanu and Manu. This movie was loved by a large part of audience. The movie was directed by Aanand L. Rai. The movie also features Jimmy Shergill and the story is a unique yet very relatable one as it talks about arrange marriage. Kangana Ranaut plays the character of Tanu, a totally free-spirited girl and Manu, a simple and obedient man, played by R. Madhavan. Head over to JioCinema to watch this super-fun love story.

Vivah

While the audience enjoys some rebel in love stories, here’s a sweet love stories for the ones who love the calmness in love stories. This is a simple yet interesting love story of Prem, played by Shahid Kapoor whose family finds a prospective bride Poonam, played by Amrita Rao. Prem who has never fallen in love with a girl before, experiences love at first sight on seeing Poonam and the movie continues to show what true love means and how the couple ends up marrying each other despite the challenges they face. Head over to ZEE5 and start the show…’cause why not?!

Ishaqzaade

Marking their debut, both Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra raised the bar for themselves with this first movie of their career. The actors gave an amazing performance and made everyone fall in love with them. The movies shows rebellious side of love at it’s peak and how Zoya, played by Parineeti Chopra and Parma, played by Arjun Kapoor are ready to give their life for the love that they have for each other. Head over to Amazon Prime and what this dhamakedaar love story that is sure to make you fall in love with the feeling of love.

Dil Chahta Hai

Sure Dil Chahta Hai is an old movie that released in 2001 but in the eyes of the audience, it’s timeless and every time you re-watch the movie, it gives a fresh feeling of love and friendship. The movie is about three friends Akash (played by Aamir Khan), Sameer (Played by Saif Ali Khan) and Sid (played by Akshay Khanna) and how time works it’s magic on them. We get to see a bond of friendship between the three that never breaks and they end reuniting while in their personal lives, they meet their real love. This movie never gets old, trust us. Head over to Netflix and keep some tissues ready as this movie is going to take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, a tale of three friends, Kabir (played by Abhay Deol), Arjun (Played by Hrithik Roshan) and Imraan (Played by Farhan Akhtar) who surprisingly discover new experiences in life as they set out on a bachelor’s trip to Spain. Imraan, Arjun and Kabir set out on an adventurous journey that gives them a new perspective. In the movie we also get to see Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Ariadna Cabrol. Head over to Netflix to discover this fun-filled trip to Spain.

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

We all know how we meet a girl, fall in love and then there starts an interesting love story that ends up with a happy ending. How about a different and more realistic story of life? So here we have a story of three roommates who face challenges of love in their personal life and while they fall in love, it doesn’t end up how you usually expect it to end. Find out this subtle yet amazing movie on Amazon Prime and watch this Madhur Bhandarkar movie.

