Lovely! Rashmika Mandanna wrote a HEARTFELT comment about 'Marriage' on a fan post amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda; Details inside!

The actress has been thriving professionally as a result of her role in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal. It's rumored that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are romantically involved. Even though neither of the long-rumored lovebirds has acknowledged being in a relationship, rumors about them are frequently sparked for various reasons.
MUMBAI: Among the most gifted actresses in the world of entertainment is Rashmika Mandanna. With her exceptional acting skills, unmatched attractiveness, and other attributes, the stunning actress does everything in her power to win over her fans' hearts. The actress has been thriving professionally as a result of her role in the Ranbir Kapoor film Animal. It's rumored that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda are romantically involved.

Also read: Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him

Even though neither of the long-rumored lovebirds has acknowledged being in a relationship, rumors about them are frequently sparked for various reasons. Amidst all of this, we were drawn to Rashmika's comment regarding marriage.

We came into a post from one of Rashmika Mandanna's fans while browsing our social media accounts. The diva's photo was posted along with the caption "You are our National Crush Mam." I wish I could have a wife like you someday."

Furthermore, what drew everyone's attention to the post was Rashmika's reply. In response to the article, the actress expressed her sincere desire to be regarded as amazing by her spouse. The comment from Rashmika is, "Awww.. when I do get married, I hope my man thinks of me as a wonderful wife too.."

The craze surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has been running strong for a while now. In addition, internet users began to speculate as to whether the alleged lovers were living together. Everything started when Rashmika posted a charming picture of herself from a certain location in her house. Not long after, Vijay's old post was discovered by Redditors, in which he was spotted posing from Rashmika's identical location. Everyone was left wondering whether the two had been living together after such an incident.

Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga made appearances on Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's show, Unstoppable with NBK, during the Animal promotional tour. While there, Rashmika was urged to give Vijay a call after being asked which movie—Animal or Arjun Reddy meant more to her. However, the actress went with both.

Ranbir also made fun of the actress for having a unique phone number for Vijay, but he later dropped yet another significant clue that Rashmika and Vijay were dating. The principal character in Animal claimed that Rashmika was initially introduced to the film's director, Sandeep, at Arjun Reddy's success celebration on Vijay's terrace.

A few months prior, while having breakfast with their close friends and relatives, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen at a restaurant. A rumour that the supposed couple had broken up began to circulate during that time. Furthermore, people were delighted to see them together a few days later, and when the rumored couple was seen with their close friends and family, questions about their intended marriage quickly surfaced.

Also read:Woah! Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours by twining in black; Fan says ‘Pyaar kiya koi chori nahin ki…’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Bollywoodshaadis

