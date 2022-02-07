Lovely! Saif Ali Khan and his elder kids Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan win over netizens’ hearts; find out the reason

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan and his family members often make headlines for personal life. The family is once again in the limelight for a lovely reason.

Well, the Bollywood actor was spotted on an outing with his two oldest kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai on Monday afternoon. In videos and pictures shared by paparazzi, Saif, Sara, and Ibrahim can be seen exiting Food Hall in Bandra. Saif donned a red t-shirt and blue denims, Sara is seen wearing a white printed salwar suit and Ibrahim has a hoodie on.

Post exiting the establishment, Sara gives a hug to dad Saif and brother Ibrahim before she heads off in a separate car while the two men head to their car. Sara even waves the photographers a goodbye before heading off. Their tender family moment was appreciated by fans on social media. Commenting on a paparazzi video, a fan wrote, "Best family". Others appreciated their simple style of dressing. "So classy, so elegant they are! And yet so simple and rooted," wrote a fan. Talking about Sara's sartorial choice, another added, "Simplicity! her way of dressing I love"

Ibrahim and Sara are Saif's kids with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. The actor has two other kids with his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan--Taimur and Jehangir.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES