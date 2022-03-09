Lovely! “They both inspire me to be a good actor”, says Jr NTR as he praises Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI : Brahmāstra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2022. The movie was conceptualized 10 years back, and finally, it's ready to hit the theatres on the 9th of September 2022.

Brahmastra the Trilogy, is a three-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe, 'The Astraverse'.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

The movie is one of the most anticipated movies in Bollywood and from today, the advance booking begins.

This will be the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be sharing screen space with each other.

The movie has already made history as the entire budget of this movie is Rs. 400 Crores, which is the largest budget for any Bollywood movie.

Recently, the cast of the movie had a press meet in Hyderabad where Jr NTR had graced the event to support the movie.

During the event, the South superstar spoke about his fondness for Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan where the actor said, “There is one actor I really connect with and that is Ranbir. Every film of his has really inspired me as an actor and my favourite is Rockstar."

He further revealed that he is a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan and he follows him passionately. The actor said "I enjoy Amitabh Bachchan sir's intensity in every film of his. I was a big fan of his intensity, his voice, his eyes, his feet, the way he stood, the way he swung his left hand.”

Well, there is no doubt that both Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are two very talented actors of the film industry and it will be a treat to watch them together on screen.

Brahmastra - Part One, is the story of Shiva, a young man and our protagonist, who is on the brink of finding epic love, with a girl named Isha. But their world is turned upside down, because Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmastra and there is great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of 'Fire'.

